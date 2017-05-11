Pepsi’s New Flavor is HOT!!!

In the wild. 4 thumbs down. I still have high hopes for the can. #pepsifire please taste like #holidayspicepepsi A post shared by @tim_fizz on May 3, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Pepsi has been rumored to be flirting with the idea of creating a new flavor to add to their arsenal and it appears as if this very rumor may be real after all.

Pepsi’s new limited-edition cinnamon flavor called “Fire,” is currently being tested out in select 7-Eleven stores in Michigan, But even there, you’ll only find it as a flavor of Slurpee — it’s not available in can form, at least for now.

The taste has been compared to a shot of Fireball whiskey without the buzz, which doesn’t exactly sound too appealing and that is exactly how it is getting rated. Those who have tried the drink haven’t been too impressed with the new flavor, with Food Instagrammer Eric Koenreich, who runs the account @poweredbyicecream taste-tested the drink, said “I’ve had a lot of bad memories with Fireball Whisky,” he said. “And unfortunately this tastes very similar to Fireball Whisky, albeit without the booze. It’s not something I want to drink sober, anyways.”

He gave the Slurpee a five out of 10 rating.