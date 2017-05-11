[WATCH] Jada Pinkett Smith Scares Photographer

Jada Pinkett Smith gave a photographer the scare of his career.

Jada was leaving lunch at E. Baldi in Bev Hills Wednesday when the photographer tried to snap a pic of the star actress while squeezing between Jada’s black Rolls-Royce and a van. Let’s just say that he wasn’t exactly successful as the dude got a little too close for comfort and Jada decided to mess with him. Jada claimed that the man had scratched her luxury car and that the man owes her a check.

The photographer was petrified as he thought that he was going to have to give up hundreds, maybe thousands of dollars to fix the insanely expensive car. Luckily for everyone, Jada said she would handle everything, showing us that heart of gold that Will Smith fell in love with.