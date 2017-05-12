Giant Dead Sea Creature Washes Ashore in Indonesia

Is it a giant squid, a whale or something else? The giant carcass of a mystery sea creature appeared along Indonesia’s shore creating controversy and confusion.

The sea creature was first discovered by Asrul Tuanakota, a resident of Seram Island in Maluku province on Tuesday, where it lay bleeding out, turning the surrounding water a deep red. It was first identified as a giant squid and estimated to be dead for about three days, the Jakarta Globe reports.

At first Tuanakota thought the creature was a stranded boat, that’s how big it is – approximately 15 meters or 50 feet.

Later, witnesses began to question whether the body was that of a squid or a decomposing whale. From the YouTube video uploaded by onlookers, large bones on the carcass look like they could be tusks.