Harry Potter’s $40k Prequel Has Been STOLEN!

May 12, 2017 8:59 AM
Filed Under: Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Some extremely legendary Harry Potter item has been stolen and when I say legendary, I am talking about the 800 word prequel to the Harry Potter series that goes over the story of Harry Potter’s dad, James, and his best friend, Sirius Black, as teenagers.

The author of the novels, J.K Rowling, has went to social media to make a plea to her 10 million followers to not pay for this stolen piece of Harry Potter gold as it is reportedly worth around $40,000. The burglary happened last month in Birmingham, England at the home of someone who purchased the prequel at a 2008 charity auction.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live