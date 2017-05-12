Harry Potter’s $40k Prequel Has Been STOLEN!

PLEASE DON'T BUY THIS IF YOU'RE OFFERED IT. Originally auctioned for @englishpen, the owner supported writers' freedoms by bidding for it. https://t.co/ljEQyyj9yY — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 12, 2017

Some extremely legendary Harry Potter item has been stolen and when I say legendary, I am talking about the 800 word prequel to the Harry Potter series that goes over the story of Harry Potter’s dad, James, and his best friend, Sirius Black, as teenagers.

The author of the novels, J.K Rowling, has went to social media to make a plea to her 10 million followers to not pay for this stolen piece of Harry Potter gold as it is reportedly worth around $40,000. The burglary happened last month in Birmingham, England at the home of someone who purchased the prequel at a 2008 charity auction.