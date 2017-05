You can stream the new Harry Styles album HERE!!!!

We have been waiting for this day like a little kid waits for December 25th!

May 12th marks the day that the highly-anticipated, debut solo album for Harry Styles has FINALLY been released!

The 23-year-old former One Direction singer’s album features the lead single “Sign of the Times” and songs like “Ever Since New York,” “Carolina,” “Sweet Creature,” and more. There is even a song that is dedicated to Taylor Swift.

Stream Harry Styles above!