Was beleaguered White House press secretary Sean Spicer rolling down Manhattan’s Columbus Circle Friday morning on a portable podium? Close. It was Melissa McCarthy, reprising her, now, iconic caricature for Saturday Night Live.

With SNL crew in tow, McCarthy held her own against city traffic, shouting at cars to move faster, red Spicer tie flapping in the wind.

The scene was captured by pedestrians who quickly uploaded the footage to social media sites.