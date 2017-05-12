WEB CONTEST // Kiss The Bride Tickets + Limo Ride!

May 12, 2017 6:00 AM

Brides, mark your calendar for the Kiss The Bride Show at Wilson Creek Winery in Temecula on May 21. The first 100 brides to purchase tickets will receive a FREE tiara and veil. Come, see exhibits, check out the latest wedding trends, watch a fashion show featuring wedding gowns and men’s tuxedos. Win up to $20,000 worth of prizes. For more information and to purchase tickets visit KissTheBrideShow.com.

Energy 103.7 has your chance to win passes for 1 lucky bride and 4 of her bridesmaids plus a limo ride from Talia First Class Limousines, to and from the Kiss The Bride Show.  Enter below!

talia logo20171523 WEB CONTEST // Kiss The Bride Tickets + Limo Ride!

