Beach Concert at The Del

Hotel del Coronado presents a relaxing Father’s Day BBQ and concert on Del Beach, Saturday, June 18 in support of the Gary Sinise Foundation. Paratroopers will grace the sky and wave our nation’s flag over the beach to kick off a rock-n-roll concert performed by Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band. Enjoy a delicious BBQ and sip cold drinks on the beach while you listen to cover hits from Stevie Wonder to Kelly Clarkson, Adele to the Zac Brown Band and everything in between. Food, beer, wine, cocktails and soft drinks will be available for purchase and sand chairs will be available to rent or you can bring your own blanket and chairs. Tickets are $75 for all ages, and $35 for active and retired military, veterans and military spouses. Please call 619-522-8490 to reserve all tickets. Visit HotelDel.com for more details.