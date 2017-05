Can you imagine being in high school and one of the biggest names in music crashes your prom?

Well that just happened when Drake escorted his little cousin Jalaah Moore and her date to their prom in Memphis.

He even posted a picture of the cute couple on his IG, and his little cuz posted some photos as well.

I wonder if her date was bummed he got outshined by Drizzy or more stoked about hanging with Drake then hanging with her? Haha!