Listen to Frank Ocean’s New Track ‘RAF’

By Abby Hassler

This morning (May 15), Frank Ocean dropped an extended, solo version of his Tyler, the Creator and Jay Z collaboration “Biking.” The “Chanel” star also released a new track, “RAF,” with A$AP Rocky, Migos’ Quavo and Lil Uzi Vert.

In “RAF,” Ocean mixes up his traditional crooner style with a killer verse referencing the time he dined with the Obamas at the White House, singing, “Anna Wintour cool with my mama. And it’s winter cool, need a bomber. Plate of ravioli at Obama’s right right. Can’t you see I’m eating what’s popping? Mix the ravioli, stuffed with diamonds”

Listen to “RAF” and “Biking” below.