Khalid Unleashes Acoustic Version Of ‘Rollin’ Featuring Calvin Harris

May 15, 2017 8:50 AM
Filed Under: Calvin Harris, Future, Khalid, The AJ Show, The Buzz

WATCH THE ACOUSTIC VERSION HERE!!!

Calvin Harris is ready to release his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. and that is really good news for us. As the superstar DJ unleashed his newest track “Rollin” featuring Khalid and Future, Khalid took it upon himself to share his acoustic version “Rollin” with the world.

“Rollin'” seems like a guarantee to become a huge hit just with the names on the feature and to no surprise, everyone on the songs steps up and comes through with their own unique contribution to the song.

Once again, Calvin Harris and his boys come through and gave us some music magic.

 

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live