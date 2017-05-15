Khalid Unleashes Acoustic Version Of ‘Rollin’ Featuring Calvin Harris

WATCH THE ACOUSTIC VERSION HERE!!!

Calvin Harris is ready to release his new album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. and that is really good news for us. As the superstar DJ unleashed his newest track “Rollin” featuring Khalid and Future, Khalid took it upon himself to share his acoustic version “Rollin” with the world.

“Rollin'” seems like a guarantee to become a huge hit just with the names on the feature and to no surprise, everyone on the songs steps up and comes through with their own unique contribution to the song.

Once again, Calvin Harris and his boys come through and gave us some music magic.