Paramore Announce Additional 2017 Tour Dates

By Abby Hassler
After releasing their fifth studio album, After Laughter, Paramore announced they are adding a second leg to their 2017 tour dates. Called “Tour Two,” the band kicks off their fall tour dates Sept. 6 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Paramore will continue their North American fall tour through mid-October. The band’s European and festival summer “Tour One” schedule kicked off at Nashville’s Exit/In venue last week.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24, at 10:00 AM local time via Live Nation.
Check out the “Tour Two” dates below.
9/6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Moran Theater
9/8 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
9/9 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
9/11 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
9/13 – Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor Theater
9/15 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre
9/16-17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
9/19 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre
9/21 – Denver, CO @ BellCo Theatre
9/22 – Orem, UT @ Utah Valley University Events Center
9/24 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
9/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
9/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comercia Theatre
9/29 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land
9/30 Dallas, TX @ Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
10/2 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater
10/4 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/7 – Boston, MA @ Boston Opera House
10/10 Bethlehem, PA @ Sands Bethlehem Event Center
10/12 – Montreal, QC @ St. Denis Theatre
10/13 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/15 – Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre
10/17 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
