Shaquille O’Neal can’t hit a free throw to save his life but apparently a shot over his giant mansion is easy money.

The Big Diesel┬áchanneled his inner Steph Curry during a recent game of H.O.R.S.E. with his family, which resulted in drilling a long-distance shot from OVER HIS OWN HOUSE and thankfully, there’s video evidence.

Big man can still ball.