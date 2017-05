Someone finally put ribs on a burger – it was Carl’s Jr! Listen to The AJ Show this week and tell them the SD Top 3 at 7a and 9a to win a 4-pack of Baby Back Rib Burger Certificates! The Baby Back Rib Burger has real boneless ribs slathered in sweet and smoky bbq sauce on juicy charbroiled beef. Only at Carl’s Jr.

Double your chances of winning by entering below!