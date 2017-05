There’s nothing wrong with showing some skin to promote your first solo album and that’s exactly what Camila Cabello did.

A day after revealing the name of her debut, solo album, The Hurting, the Healing, The Loving, the former Fifth Harmony star tweeted out three provocative glimpses from, what appears to be, the music video for the album’s lead single, “I Have Questions,” on Monday night.

Each video has us falling more and more in love with Ms. Cabello.