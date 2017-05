Harry and James Corden for Carpool Karaoke. pic.twitter.com/5I9RW2VhYI — Harry Styles Updates (@KingHSUpdates) May 16, 2017

The hottest dude in music right now is adding fuel to his fire as Harry Styles is joining James Corden for a special SOLO Carpool Karaoke session.

As you may already¬†know, Monday evening was the beginning of¬†Harry Styles’ week-long stay on James Corden’s The Late Late Show. While it was expected that Corden would lock in the Sign Of The Times singer for a Carpool Karaoke sesh, but it wasn’t until last night’s show (May 15) where the news was confirmed.

