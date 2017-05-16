Juicy J Drops ‘Gas Face’ Mixtape Ft. Lil Wayne, Quavo, Chris Brown

Various producers worked on the project, including TM88, Southside, Deedotwill and Murda Beatz.
By Annie Reuter

Ahead of the release of his forthcoming album, Rubba Band Business, Juicy J surprised fans with new music when he dropped his Gas Face mixtape. The 10-track projects boasts collaborations with Lil Wayne, Quavo and Chris Brown, among others.

Various producers worked on the project, including TM88, Southside, Deedotwill and Murda Beatz. In addition, Juicy J co-produced “Focus” alongside Fu and Crazy Mike. Stream the mixtape in its entirety below:



Gas Mask Mixtape Track Listing:

1. “Intro”
2. “One Of Them” (Produced by TM88)
3. “How I m Coming” (Produced by Juice808)
4. “No Look” (Produced by Southside)
5. “I Aint Havin It” ft. Yung Nudy (Produced by Southside)
6. “Army Green & Navy Blue” ft. Lil Wayne (Produced by Deedotwill)
7. “Gone Be There” (Produced by Sonny Digital)
8. “Focus” (Produced by Fu, Juicy J, Crazy Mike)
9. “Leanin” ft. Chris Brown & Quavo (Produced by Murda Beatz)
10. “Im So North Memphis” (Produced by YK808, Deedotwill, Crazy Mike)

 

 

