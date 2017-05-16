[WATCH] Lifetime Drops Trailer for Michael Jackson Biopic

There’s no doubt that Michael Jackson’s final years make for tense storytelling, and Lifetime has taken it upon themselves to spin the yarn for the small screen.

Today the network dropped the first official trailer for their Michael Jackson biopic Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.

The movie is based on the 2014 book Remember the Time: Protecting Michael Jackson in his Final Days written by one of MJ’s bodyguards, Bill Whitfield.

The film covers the last few years of Jackson’s life, his struggle to escape the limelight, and the unanswered questions left in the wake of his death.

Jackson is played by famed Michael Jackson impersonator, Navi.

We hope this biopic is better than Lifetimes Unauthorized Britney Ever After.

The movie will air on Lifetime May 29.