San Diego Lands In The Top 10 Fittest Cities

The American Fitness Index just released their updated list of the top 10 fittest cities in America with San Diego making the list at number 10. The exact ranking for San Diego went like this:

Overall Rank: 10

Overall Score: 65.6

Personal Health Rank: 9

Personal Health Score: 72.9

Community Health Rank: 22

Community Health Score: 56.7

As great as it is to see San Diego in the top 10, it just doesn’t seem right for our beloved city to not be number one. The cities that finished ahead of San Diego were Salt Lake City, Portland, Denver, Boston, San Jose, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington D.C and Minneapolis finishing at the top as the fittest city in all of America.