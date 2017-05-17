Top 10 Burger Joints In The USA

Nothing says America quite like burgers from a fast-food restaurant and this top 10 list of burger joints according to the Harris Poll’s annual EquiTrend Study may just be the most American thing you read all day.

10. Steak n’ Shake

9. Smashburger

8. SONIC America’s Drive-In

7. McDonald’s

6. Whataburger

5. Culver’s

4. Wendy’s

3. Shake Shack

2. In n Out

  1. Five Guys

 

There really are no surprises to this list as every single one of these burger joints have time and time again came through with delicious burgers that have satisfied us greatly. If there was any surprise on the list, it would have to be the number one spot with Five Guys taking over the top slot from former Burger Joint King, In n Out.

No matter who sits atop this magnificent list, all these places deserve the greatest of ovations.

