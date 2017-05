Chris Blue of Team Alicia Keys has snagged a spot in the final four of The Voice with soulful gospel ballad, “Take Me To The King.”

The performance lit The Voice crowd and the Twittersphere on fire! Blue was the first to claim a top four spot after millions of viewers threw their votes in for him.

Blue, grew up singing with his family in local churches and seemed completely in his element belting out the Tamela Mann ballad.