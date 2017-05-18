FREE Pizza For 10,000 San Diego Residents

May 18, 2017 8:58 AM
Filed Under: Free Pizza, Postmates, The AJ Show, The Buzz

With National No Dirty Dishes Day on May 18, Postmates will encourage even more San Diego residents to take a (dish) vacation on Thursday by delivering free pizza to the first 10,000 San Diego dwellers who download Postmates and order on May 18.

1. Download the Postmates app by visiting:
>> http://springboard.postmates.com/DISHVACAY

2. Add pizza to your cart from your favorite local or chain restaurant

3. Use code DISHVACAY to get it for free

To get more insights from the NationalToday.com/Postmates Dish Avoidance Survey, visit:
>> https://nationaltoday.com/us/national-no-dirty-dishes-day/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live