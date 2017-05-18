Listen to Iggy Azalea New Track ‘Switch’

Iggy Azalea has released her new single, “Switch.”

The song, which features Brazilian pop star Anitta, is the latest release from the Australian rapper’s long-delayed sophomore album, Digital Distortion.

“Kick in the door, wave in the four fizzy, they already know they can’t f– with Iggy,” Azalea spits. “Truce got smart and the rent due, you know that, all black when I come through, it’s Kodak.”

Digital Distortion is set to hit stores June 17. Check out Iggy’s new cut from the album below.