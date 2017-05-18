Meet The Men For The New Season Of The Bachelorette

We’re less than a week away from the start of this year’s Bachelorette, and Chris Harrison finally revealed the much-anticipated details on all the guys in the running for new leading lady Rachel Lindsay’s heart.

The cast of characters is filled with diversity with men coming from all different walks of life. We got the classic personal trainer, firefighter, professional wrestler and the front-runner, the aspiring drummer.

Check out the full list below!

Adam, 27, a real estate agent from Dallas

Alex, 28, an information systems supervisor from Grosse Pointe Park, Mich.

Anthony, 26, an education software manager from Chicago

Blake E., 31, an aspiring drummer from Marina del Rey, Calif.

Blake K., 29, a U.S. Marine veteran from San Francisco

Brady, 29, a male model from Miami

Bryan, 37, a chiropractor from Miami

Bryce, 30, a firefighter from Orlando, Fla.

Dean, 26., a startup recruiter from Venice, Calif.

DeMario, 30, an executive recruiter from Century City, Calif.

Eric, 29, a personal trainer from Los Angeles

Fred, 27, an executive assistant from Dallas

Grant, 29, an emergency medicine physician from New York

Ignacio, “Iggy,” 30, a consulting firm CEO from Chicago

Jack Stone, 32, an attorney from Dallas

Jamey, 32, a sales account executive from Santa Monica, Calif.

Jedidiah, 35, an ER physician from Augusta, Ga.

Jonathan, 31, a tickle monster from New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Josiah, 28, a prosecuting attorney from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Kenneth, “Diggy,” 31, a senior inventory analyst from Chicago

Kenny, 35, a professional wrestler from Las Vegas

Kyle 26, a marketing consultant from Los Angeles

Lee, 30, a singer/songwriter from Nashville, Tenn.

Lucas, 30, a “whaboom” from Santa Monica, Calif.

Matthew, “Matt,” 32, a construction sales rep from Meriden, Conn.

Michael, 26, a former professional basketball player from Chicago

Milton, 31, a hotel recreation supervisor from North Bay Village, Fla.

Mohit, 26, a product manager from Pacifica, Calif.

Peter, 31, a business owner from Madison, Wis.

Robert “Rob,” 30, a law student from Houston

Will, 28, a sales manager from Miami