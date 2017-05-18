[WATCH] Jennifer Lawrence Gets Down and Dirty At Strip Club

May 18, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Jennifer Lawfrence, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Jennifer Lawrence once again shows us why she may just be the realest girl in Holly wood.

The Hunger Games Queen went out in Vienna, Australia, where she’s in town filming the upcoming spy caper Red Sparrow, and she held nothing back, partying like a freakin’ rockstar. She busted out all of her dance moves on the stripper pole, going down on all fours, dry-humping and kissing one lucky dude. At some point during the night, she lost her blouse, so she was only wearing a bra for the more scandalous dancing.

Later in the day, Lawrence defended her actions on Facebook, writing, “Look, nobody wants to be reminded that they tried to dance on a stripper pole by the internet. It was one of my best friend’s birthdays and I dropped my paranoia guard for one second to have fun. I’m not going to apologize; I had a BLAST that night. P.S., that’s not a bra, it’s an Alexander Wang top. And I’m not gonna lie, I think my dancing [is] pretty good. Even with no core strength.

