[WATCH] Marvy J. Takes On Tacotopia!

May 19, 2017 1:04 PM
Seven words to describe the San Diego Reader’s Third Annual Tacotopia:

My. Life. Will. Never. Be. The. Same.

Tacotopia is the search for the best taco, and 50+ vendors from SD, LA, and Tijuana made their way to Golden Hill Park here in San Diego, and OMG IT WAS EVERYTHING IN LIFE. Tacos, drinks, San Diego sunshine, and music from Energy 103.7—– I couldn’t ask for more!

0377276F-BABB-4517-BF7E-AA4DC2D7F5C0

Classic carnitas taco from TacoMan, National City. My South Bay hood always reppin’!

22D1911E-5B88-4FF2-A2EE-3EF80110FF57

Al Pastor with a layer of crispy grilled cheese from the defending Tacotopia champions, Famoso!

5A7C2C9D-5323-423D-994A-43B4A08541ED

Duck chicharrones taco. I literally cried in happiness.

FF44EEE1-43DC-44E7-8B8E-343A2A66532B

Promo coordinator boss ladies Kristina and Jeannine, Tonya from The AJ Show, and our Receptionist Kamille!

D5CE559A-8566-4F00-92C1-D267F7FFA700

Wicho’s from Tijuana hooked it up with Marlin and Seafood wrapped in bacon atop rice in their tacos. Muy bien. Muy muy muy bien.

AD68386F-5A81-488E-AE7D-7B1CBF485316

Ran into my friends Geoff and Colleen! Colleen (@ominbloom on IG) is from the San Diego Reader, and they KILLED this amazing event—- it was perfection.

IMG_0535

This was BY FAR my favorite of them all. La Puerta’s Surf and Turf Taco. Carne asada and shrimp with chipotle sauce. If you filled a pool with that chipotle sauce, I would gladly jump in and stay in.

2A807671-FF5E-452C-BDEE-9FCF39AE7CE1

Boss ladies Kristina and our Marketing Director Kiku!

D2373171-C5F2-46FD-817C-3A2CA17CAF78

My sister Mirabelle slayin’, and Kristina and Kamille!

IMG_0538

San Diego Reader, y’all are the REAL MVP’s.

Keep on slayin’,

Marvy J.

