Police confirm, there are several fatalities after an explosion took place directly after an Ariana Grande concert ended Monday night at Manchester Arena in England.

It is reported that there have been 20 fatalities and hundreds injured.

Tweets of people fleeing the scene have appeared on social media. This story is developing.

BREAKING NEWS: MULTIPLE FATALITIES AFTER REPORTED EXPLOSION AT ARIANA GRANDE CONCERT IN MANCHESTER. pic.twitter.com/Ziw4h1aKMF — Breaking News Alert (@PzFeed) May 22, 2017

The explosion occurred as people were leaving the building. A spokesperson for Ariana Grande confirmed to Variety that the singer is o.k.