Into The Horizon Carnival Tickets

May 22, 2017 6:00 AM

Listen to ENERGY 103.7 this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Into The Horizon Carnival on Memorial Day weekend Saturday May 27th at the Port Pavilion San Diego. Horizon Carnival will be a seamless blend of relaxation, good beats, games, rides and partying together with the vibrant surroundings of the San Diego bay. The event will also feature a German car show with high performance BMW, Porsche and other vehicles. Carnival rides will include a ferris Wheel, a 30ft Rockwall to challenge your friends, trampolines and other interactive activities, along with a pop-up shop with over 50 vendors.  For tickets and more details visit IntoTheHorizon.com.

