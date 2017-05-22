What You Missed From The 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Last night, the Billboard Music Awards were held in Las Vegas and it was an action-packed night filled with emotional performances, a dominant outing by Drake, and a whole lot more!

Drake Dominates

First, let’s start with how Drake completely took over the night. The rapper took home 13 awards, including the grand award of being named top artist, surpassing singer Adele’s 12 trophies for the most wins in one night.

During his acceptance speech following his Top 200 album win, Drake flirted a bit with the awards show co-host, actress Vanessa Hudgens by telling her how great she looked and also showed love to the other co-host, rapper Ludacris.

“Ludacris, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I’ve always been a big fan of yours and I got a lot of love for you,” Drake said. “I want to let you know that face to face, while I’m still here.”

Drake also mentioned label mate Nicki Minaj who he was reportedly estranged from after a rivalry kicked off last year between Drake and her then boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill. “I want to say, Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way,” Drake said.

Miley Cyrus Gets Emotional During Performance

#BBMAs #Malibu #MileyBu 🌊💙 A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on May 21, 2017 at 7:43pm PDT

The New Miley Cyrus is really changing her life around as she broke down in tears on stage during her performance at the 2017 Billboard Music, which is a whole lot different than her crazy antics that she has been known to do during big time performances such as this. Miley performed her new hit song ‘Malibu’ and become tearful during the later portion of the song. You could hear the tears in her voice as she finished her performance and received a standing ovation from the audience.

Camila Cabello Performs As A Gladiator

camila cabello took the stage for her debut performance as a solo artist and KILLED IT pic.twitter.com/svICY4ok3C — suburban mom daniela (@hipcabello) May 22, 2017

The 20-year-old, newly solo artist stepped on stage by herself for the very first time at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and freakin’ killed it! After performing a snippet of the emotional “I Have Questions,” Camila removed her silver cape and showed off a short gold dress and gladiator heels for her first single, “Crying in the Club,” and looked right in her element while Roman drummers and dancers performed with her.

Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran Perform From Far Away

The 31-year-old performed his song “Versace on the Floor” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards held at the T-Mobile Arena on Sunday in Las Vegas. The performance was actually pre-recorded on May 10 from his show in Amsterdam.

Bruno isn’t the only star who performed off-site via satellite as fellow superstar, Ed Sheeran, performed at the show live from Chile. Sheeran performed his new hit song ‘Castle on a Hill’ for his performance in Chile and to nobody’s surprise, it was fantastic!

Julia Michaels Makes Incredible Billboard Awards Debut

Julia Michaels’ career is completely taking off as she performed her new song that has been climbing up the charts, ‘Issues,’ at the Billboard Music Awards and put together a sensational performance in her first time at the big award show. Julia pulled a Miley Cyrus during her performance as she got choked up during the end of her song. I can’t say it enough, this performance is sensational.