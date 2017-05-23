After last night’s terrorist attacks at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, people from all over the world are asking themselves, “How Can I Help Manchester Victims?” Well there has been a Crowdfunding Account set up by Manchester Evening News. Let’s help the families of the victims that have been directly affected by this tragedy. Click on the link below to donate now! EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS.
How Can We Help Manchester Victims?May 23, 2017 7:24 AM
Photo: Dave Thompson / Getty Images