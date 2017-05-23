Fatal Explosion Rocks Ariana Grande Show at Manchester Arena Read More

How Can We Help Manchester Victims?

May 23, 2017 7:24 AM
Filed Under: Crowdfunding Account, Energy 103.7, The AJ Show

After last night’s terrorist attacks at the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena, people from all over the world are asking themselves, “How Can I Help Manchester Victims?”  Well there has been a Crowdfunding Account set up by Manchester Evening News.  Let’s help the families of the victims that have been directly affected by this tragedy.  Click on the link below to donate now!  EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS.

How Can We Help Manchester Victims?

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live