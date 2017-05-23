Kendrick Lamar Joins Future on ‘Mask Off’ Remix

Fatal Explosion Rocks Ariana Grande Show at Manchester Arena Read More

By Hayden Wright

Future’s “Mask Off” is currently sitting in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and he just released a supercharged remix featuring Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick seems almost baffled by his own success on his new verse. “Platinum, platinum, platinum / Gotta look at self and ask what happened,” he raps. “How y’all let a conscious n—- go commercial / While only makin’ conscious albums?”

Listen to the “Mask Off” remix here.

