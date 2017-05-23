Star Wars Graces The Cover Of Vanity Fair For 40th Anniversary

Leading up to the 40th anniversary of the @StarWars franchise, Vanity Fair introduces the next chapter in its saga with four covers devoted to #TheLastJedi (link in bio). The second cover features First Order heavies General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), plus a first look at Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) with her helmet off. Photograph by Annie Leibovitz.
In case you weren’t aware, Star Wars’ 40th anniversary is this week and in honor of this monumental anniversary, Vanity Fair debuts the cast of The Last Jedi, on four different covers, marking the first time they’ve released alternate Star Wars covers.
The Summer issue of Vanity Fair will be on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on May 31, and nationally on June 6.