Star Wars Graces The Cover Of Vanity Fair For 40th Anniversary

May 23, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Star Wars, The AJ Show, The Buzz, The Last Jedi, Vanity Fair

In case you weren’t aware, Star Wars’ 40th anniversary is this week and in honor of this monumental anniversary, Vanity Fair debuts the cast of The Last Jedi, on four different covers, marking the first time they’ve released alternate Star Wars covers.

The Summer issue of Vanity Fair will be on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on May 31, and nationally on June 6.

