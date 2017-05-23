Taco Shoppin: Emily’s Taco Shop & Birrieria

This Taco Tuesday Tonya and Sonic hit Emily’s Taco Shop & Birrieria in Spring Valley.

This place is a hidden gem and the real deal! Tucked away, the small shop sits on a side street between Birch and Apple street in Spring Valley, it’s not easily visible from the main road, so it really is a HIDDEN gem. We’ve included a map so you can find it, below.

The shop’s owners Christian and Anna Lee opened their restaurant in January, but before that they were catering out of their home.

When the taco shop became official, they named it Emily’s, after one of their five children.

The family makes everything from scratch, including their tortillas, which were unlike anything we’ve ever eaten – thick and crispy. Christian and Anna Lee kept that recipe on lock down as they are currently in the process of patenting it- That’s how different and special they are, not to mention delicious.

Obviously, the specialty here is the birria, which was so juicy we were wiping drool and birria juice off of our faces all the way back to the station.

Emily’s introduced us to our first Cali TACO, which was off the chain, insane! They hand cut and fry the fries in-house. Consider that the couple does everything themselves during the week, with some help only on the weekends. This is a labor of love! And you can taste it in the food.

Actually, while we were getting down on all the delicious grub, a woman and her daughter came in, they had just flown in from Florida and this was the first place they stopped, even before going home! They said they’d been dreaming of Emily’s tacos in different time zones! We don’t blame them.

Watch the video up top and keep an eye out for our next Taco Shoppin Tuesday. AND, if you have any suggestions of where we should go next, hit us up!

