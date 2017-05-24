Watch Harry Styles’ Moving Tribute to Hometown of Manchester

By Hayden Wright

Harry Styles was raised a short drive from Manchester, England, in a town called Holmes Chapel, and considers himself a native Mancunian. As such, the singer was especially upset about the tragic terror attack that rocked an Ariana Grande concert Monday night, killing 22 and injuring over 100. During a stop in Cabo, Mexico he spoke to a small crowd about the bombing.

Related: Watch Harry Styles Deliver Hilarious ‘Late Late Show’ Monologue

“Tonight doesn’t feel like a night to celebrate,” the singer said.

“Last night there was a tragedy in my hometown of Manchester,” he continued. “And I am left with a hole in my heart. I went to my first show in the arena, and I’ve had some of my best experiences in my life in Manchester. We have a choice every single day that we wake up to what you can put into the world, and I ask you to please choose love every single day.”

Watch Harry’s moving speech here: