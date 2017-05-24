National Winners Cash Contest Spring 2017

DATE MARKET WINNER CITY Prize
4/3/17 Minneapolis Donna C. New Prague, MN $1,000
4/3/17 Philadelphia James D. East Lanstowne, PA $1,000
4/3/17 Atlanta John G. Hampton, GA $1,000
4/3/17 Houston Michael K. Pearland, TX $1,000
4/3/17 Miami Nina Marie L. Boynton Beach, FL $1,000
4/3/17 Washington D.C. Orbelina C. Hyattsville, MD $1,000
4/3/17 Orlando Sharon H. Oviedo, FL $1,000
4/3/17 Riverside Shonnah A. Orange, CA $1,000
4/3/17 Seattle Tana C. Tacoma, WA $1,000
4/3/17 Chicago Tom S. Mount Prospect, IL $1,000
4/4/17 Phoenix Ana T. Gilbert, AZ $1,000
4/4/17 Minneapolis Charles C. Minneapolis, MN $1,000
4/4/17 Las Vegas Crystal C. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
4/4/17 Chicago Jessica C. Palatine, IL $1,000
4/4/17 Atlanta Matthew B. Gainesville, GA $1,000
4/4/17 Boston Mike P. Boston, MA $1,000
4/4/17 Philadelphia Nancy Q. Woodbury, PA $1,000
4/4/17 San Francisco Peter L. San Ramon, CA $1,000
4/4/17 Hartford Soleil P. Springfield, MA $1,000
4/4/17 Dallas Timothy M. Bedford, TX $1,000
4/5/17 San Francisco Tisha E. Antioch, CA $1,000
4/5/17 Las Vegas Daniel D. Henderson, NV $1,000
4/5/17 Dallas Denise M. Corinth, TX $1,000
4/5/17 San Francisco Elizabeth C. Sacramento, CA $1,000
4/5/17 Chicago Gina B. Franklin Park, IL $1,000
4/5/17 New York James T. Pleasantville, NY $1,000
4/5/17 Hartford Olivia B. Springfield, MA $1,000
4/5/17 St. Louis Patty K. Godfrey, IL $1,000
4/5/17 Dallas Rebecca L. Fort Worth, TX $1,000
4/5/17 Riverside Stephanie V. Fontana, CA $1,000
4/6/17 Atlanta Gary P. Atlanta, GA $1,000
4/6/17 Hartford James S. Avon, CT $1,000
4/6/17 Minneapolis Johan L. Richfield, MN $1,000
4/6/17 Minneapolis Judy B. White Bear Lake, MN $1,000
4/6/17 St. Louis Linda C. Swansea, IL $1,000
4/6/17 Cleveland Mandy P. Wickliffe, OH $1,000
4/6/17 Dallas Pamela H. Williamsberg, TX $1,000
4/6/17 Minneapolis Thomas D. Shakopee, MN $1,000
4/6/17 Phoenix Velene H. Flagstaff, AZ $1,000
4/6/17 San Francisco Vincent V. San Francisco, CA $1,000
4/7/17 Minneapolis Beverly O. Eden Prarie, MN $1,000
4/7/17 Orlando Brian G. St. Cloud, FL $1,000
4/7/17 Orlando Carrie B. Pierson, FL $1,000
4/7/17 Boston Donna D. Lowell, MA $1,000
4/7/17 Boston Donna N. Rockland, MA $1,000
4/7/17 Atlanta Jason H. Fairburn, GA $1,000
4/7/17 Hartford Kamilah H. Springfield, MA $1,000
4/7/17 San Diego Nichole G. San Diego, CA $1,000
4/7/17 Las Vegas Shane H. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
4/7/17 Minneapolis Tracy N. Moundsview, MN $1,000
4/10/17 Las Vegas Alejandro H. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
4/10/17 Hartford Chelsea H. Meriden, CT $1,000
4/10/17 Cleveland Chris S. Chesterland, OH $1,000
4/10/17 Phoenix David P. Chandler, AZ $1,000
4/10/17 Orlando Jeffrey J. Orlando, FL $1,000
4/10/17 St. Louis Lori A. Florissant, MO $1,000
4/10/17 Minneapolis LuVern B. Delano, MN $1,000
4/10/17 Dallas Melvin C. Arlington, TX $1,000
4/10/17 Cleveland Richard D. Lorain, OH $1,000
4/10/17 Minneapolis Richard K. Maple Grove, MN $1,000
4/11/17 San Francisco Anthony R. Martinez, CA $1,000
4/11/17 Hartford Barbara H. East Berlin, CT $1,000
4/11/17 Las Vegas Deborah M. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
4/11/17 Orlando Gail J. Longwood, FL $1,000
4/11/17 Las Vegas Gina H. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
4/11/17 Atlanta Hamid E. Buford, GA $1,000
4/11/17 Minneapolis Jane T. Eagan, MN $1,000
4/11/17 St. Louis Michelle K. Belleville, MO $1,000
4/11/17 Orlando Misti B. Orlando, FL $1,000
4/11/17 Cleveland Timothy F. Berea, OH $1,000
4/12/17 Minneapolis Al M. Apple Valley, MN $1,000
4/12/17 Chicago Brett L. Lake Villa, IL $1,000
4/12/17 Philadelphia David H. Trevose, PA $1,000
4/12/17 Miami Iliana P. West Palm, FL $1,000
4/12/17 Washington D.C. Jocelyn L. Washington D.C. $1,000
4/12/17 Hartford Karen C. Colchester, CT $1,000
4/12/17 Cleveland Karen T. Mentor, OH $1,000
4/12/17 Minneapolis Kim H. Wyoming, MN $1,000
4/12/17 Miami Laurence W. Boynton Beach, FL $1,000
4/12/17 Dallas Mary B. Carrollton, TX $1,000
4/13/17 New York Ashley C. Bayonne, NJ $1,000
4/13/17 Miami Ashley G. Boynton Beach, FL $1,000
4/13/17 Hartford Cheryl L. Columbia, CT $1,000
4/13/17 Hartford Dennis B. Bristol, CT $1,000
4/13/17 Phoenix Dianne L. Gilbert, AZ $1,000
4/13/17 Dallas Dona H. Princeton, TX $1,000
4/13/17 Orlando Jeana R. Oviedo, FL $1,000
4/13/17 New York Jennifer D. Bayonne, NJ $1,000
4/13/17 Boston Patricia O. Plymouth, MA $1,000
4/14/17 Boston Adam F. Boston, MA $1,000
4/14/17 Orlando Austin M. Ocala, FL $1,000
4/14/17 Baltimore Hilary G. Columbia, MD $1,000
4/14/17 Cleveland Jimmie P. Cleveland, OH $1,000
4/14/17 Orlando Joe G. Punta Gorda, FL $1,000
4/14/17 Cleveland Nick W. Cleveland, OH $1,000
4/14/17 Atlanta Osric B. Dacula, GA $1,000
4/14/17 Las Vegas Raymond S. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
4/14/17 San Diego Ruby P. Chula Vista, CA $1,000
4/14/17 Dallas William H. Euless, TX $1,000
4/17/17 Hartford Dwight H. Bloomfield, CT $1,000
4/17/17 Cleveland Eugene J. Cleveland, OH $1,000
4/17/17 Orlando Jeffrey H. Clermont, FL $1,000
4/17/17 Minneapolis John P. Blaine, MN $1,000
4/17/17 Minneapolis Kari T. Brooklyn Park, MN $1,000
4/17/17 Philadelphia Maria F. Philadelphia, PA $1,000
4/17/17 St. Louis Michael F. Saint Charles, MO $1,000
4/17/17 Riverside Michael G. Eastvale, CA $1,000
4/17/17 Chicago Richard D. Glendale Heights, IL $1,000
4/17/17 Minneapolis Richard P. Becker, MN $1,000
4/18/17 Orlando Bjorgbin A. Winter Park, FL $1,000
4/18/17 Dallas Donna G. Wylie, TX $1,000
4/18/17 Atlanta Edward A. Lithia Springs, GA $1,000
4/18/17 Cleveland Jane R. Fairview Park, OH $1,000
4/18/17 Chicago Joanne Z. Crystal Lake, IL $1,000
4/18/17 Phoenix Joseph S. Downers Grove, AZ $1,000
4/18/17 Cleveland Katy G. West Lake, OH $1,000
4/18/17 Minneapolis Lois B. Crystal, MN $1,000
4/18/17 Dallas Marsha S. Fort Worth, TX $1,000
4/18/17 Chicago Steven R. Buchanan, MI $1,000
4/19/17 Miami Anne S. Fort Lauderdale, FL $1,000
4/19/17 Washington D.C. Bertha L. Rockville, MD $1,000
4/19/17 Philadelphia Brian H. Philadelphia, PA $1,000
4/19/17 Chicago Eddie R. Midlothian, IL $1,000
4/19/17 Orlando Kaylen R. Davenport, FL $1,000
4/19/17 Atlanta Monique C. Marietta, GA $1,000
4/19/17 Houston Nathan F. Houston, TX $1,000
4/19/17 Orlando Robert R. Altamonte Springs, FL $1,000
4/19/17 Minneapolis Ron B. Lino Lakes, MN $1,000
4/19/17 Atlanta William M. Duluth, GA $1,000
4/20/17 Cleveland Erik H. Brook Park, OH $1,000
4/20/17 Dallas James S. Fort Worth, TX $1,000
4/20/17 Hartford Jasmine J. New Haven, CT $1,000
4/20/17 Orlando Jessica C. Orlando, FL $1,000
4/20/17 San Francisco Kevin H. Santa Clara, CA $1,000
4/20/17 Dallas Lindsey P. Flower Mound, TX $1,000
4/20/17 Miami Louis G. Miami, FL $1,000
4/20/17 Baltimore Mary P. Glyndon, MD $1,000
4/20/17 Las Vegas Nicole T. Henderson, NV $1,000
4/20/17 Chicago Terrie B. Lansing, IL $1,000
4/21/17 Chicago Angela S. Chicago, IL $1,000
4/21/17 Phoenix Candace O. Litchfield Park, AZ $1,000
4/21/17 Hartford Jesus B. New Britain, CT $1,000
4/21/17 San Francisco Karen M. Alameda, CA $1,000
4/21/17 New York Linda Z. Kew Gardens, NY $1,000
4/21/17 Philadelphia Louise C. Pennington, NJ $1,000
4/21/17 Boston Nancy P. Hudson, MA $1,000
4/21/17 Baltimore Sandra S. Joppa, MD $1,000
4/21/17 San Francisco Shannon P. Mission Viejo, CA $1,000
4/21/17 Houston Shawn M. Brookshire, TX $1,000
4/24/17 Hartford Anna L. Newington, CT $1,000
4/24/17 Las Vegas Atzimba S. Henderson, NV $1,000
4/24/17 St. Louis Carrie M. St. Louis, MO $1,000
4/24/17 San Diego Cheryl P. Vista, CA $1,000
4/24/17 Minneapolis Daniel A. Minneapolis, MN $1,000
4/24/17 Cleveland Eric M. Wickliffe, OH $1,000
4/24/17 Orlando James B. Deltona, FL $1,000
4/24/17 St. Louis Juie P. Granite City, IL $1,000
4/24/17 Cleveland Keith K. Chesterland, OH $1,000
4/24/17 Cleveland Larry S. North Ridgeville, OH $1,000
4/25/17 Phoenix Allison N. Chandler, AZ $1,000
4/25/17 Dallas Barbara E. Altoona, IA $1,000
4/25/17 Hartford Daniel V. Springfield, MA $1,000
4/25/17 San Diego Diana C. Lemon Grove, CA $1,000
4/25/17 Hartford Dolores M. North Haven, CT $1,000
4/25/17 Las Vegas Jamie T. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
4/25/17 Cleveland Mark L. Willoughby, OH $1,000
4/25/17 St. Louis Marsha F. Festus, MO $1,000
4/25/17 Philadelphia Nicholas P. Warminster, PA $1,000
4/25/17 Phoenix Rhonda B. Glendale, AZ $1,000
4/26/17 Baltimore Annette D. Mount Airy, MD $1,000
4/26/17 Baltimore Candice W. Felton, DE $1,000
4/26/17 Orlando Emily H. Palm Coast, FL $1,000
4/26/17 Minneapolis Jeff J. South St. Paul, MN $1,000
4/26/17 Dallas Kerstin H. Burleson, TX $1,000
4/26/17 Chicago Mary N. Park Ridge, IL $1,000
4/26/17 Dallas Melba H. Glenn Heights, TX $1,000
4/26/17 Cleveland Nick M. Akron, OH $1,000
4/26/17 Atlanta Steven G. Buford, GA $1,000
4/26/17 Atlanta Trey W. Stockbridge, GA $1,000
4/27/17 Orlando Cassandra E. Oxford, FL $1,000
4/27/17 Dallas Debbie J. Coppell, TX $1,000
4/27/17 St. Louis Jeaniene D. St. Louis, MO $1,000
4/27/17 Philadelphia Karen H. Gloucester Cay $1,000
4/27/17 Miami Marion D. Homestead, FL $1,000
4/27/17 Chicago Melissa K. River Grove, IL $1,000
4/27/17 Chicago Michelle K. Highland, IL $1,000
4/27/17 Cleveland Robert G. Strongsville, OH $1,000
4/27/17 Miami Robin S. Cooper City, FL $1,000
4/27/17 Miami Tshimanga M. Ruskin, FL $1,000
4/28/17 Chicago Anna C. S. Chicago Heights, IL $1,000
4/28/17 San Francisco Cheryl E. San Jose, CA $1,000
4/28/17 St. Louis Dana R. Godfrey, IL $1,000
4/28/17 Pittsburgh Faith T. Canonsburg, PA $1,000
4/28/17 Orlando Julie C. Orlando, FL $1,000
4/28/17 St. Louis Karen L. Maryland Heights, MO $1,000
4/28/17 Pittsburgh Katie G. Lower Burrell, PA $1,000
4/28/17 Chicago Lois J. West Chicago, IL $1,000
4/28/17 Washington D.C. Silvia H. Silver Spring, MD $1,000
4/28/17 San Francisco Susie G. San Jose, CA $1,000
5/1/17 Philadelphia Adam D. Princeton, NJ $1,000
5/1/17 Minneapolis Betty H. Forest Lake, MN $1,000
5/1/17 San Francisco Brandon C. San Francisco, CA $1,000
5/1/17 Las Vegas Chanel D. North Las Vegas, NV $1,000
5/1/17 Orlando Elayne S. Glenwood, FL $1,000
5/1/17 San Diego Jill O. San Diego, CA $1,000
5/1/17 Hartford Joseph F. Southington, CT $1,000
5/1/17 Hartford Leslie W. Bristol, CT $1,000
5/1/17 Los Angeles Mark M. Hesperia, CA $1,000
5/2/17 Hartford Alicia W. Springfield, MA $1,000
5/2/17 Chicago Breah B. Chicago Heights, IL $1,000
5/2/17 Hartford Brenda T. Bristol, CT $1,000
5/2/17 Washington D.C. Jennifer V. Laurel, MD $1,000
5/2/17 Minneapolis Kathy K. Bloomington, MN $1,000
5/2/17 Atlanta Lazelle J. Atlanta, GA $1,000
5/2/17 Seattle Loren J. Bremerton, WA $1,000
5/2/17 San Francisco Mercedita S. Vallejo, CA $1,000
5/2/17 Hartford Susan M. Meriden, CT $1,000
5/2/17 Washington D.C. Veronica H. Alexandria, VA $1,000
5/3/17 Chicago Antionette P. Plainfield, IL $1,000
5/3/17 Las Vegas Eric S. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
5/3/17 Las Vegas Gabriela C. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
5/3/17 Hartford Ken G. Bristol, CT $1,000
5/3/17 Las Vegas Lydia R. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
5/3/17 Philadelphia Melisa M. Clifton Heights, PA $1,000
5/3/17 Cleveland Patrick G. Grafton, OH $1,000
5/3/17 Cleveland Robert K. North Ridgeville, OH $1,000
5/3/17 Boston Ruth M. Roslindale, MA $1,000
5/3/17 Hartford Sue W. Enfield, CT $1,000
5/4/17 San Francisco Ashley L. Benicia, CA $1,000
5/4/17 Seattle Cristina L. Edmonds, WA $1,000
5/4/17 Hartford Jaylene M. Manchester, CT $1,000
5/4/17 Orlando Mark S. Orlando, FL $1,000
5/4/17 New York Markella P. East Meadow, NY $1,000
5/4/17 St. Louis Michelle F. Smithton, MO $1,000
5/4/17 Minneapolis Sara V. Buffalo, MN $1,000
5/5/17 Chicago Amanda R. Chicago, IL $1,000
5/5/17 Atlanta Bruce C. Dacula, GA $1,000
5/5/17 Orlando Carol S. Palm Coast, FL $1,000
5/5/17 Orlando Harold D. Summerfield, FL $1,000
5/5/17 Minneapolis James O. Eagan, MN $1,000
5/5/17 Cleveland Karen B. Brunswick, OH $1,000
5/5/17 Hartford Karla G. East Hartford, CT $1,000
5/5/17 Las Vegas Las V. Las Vegas, NV $1,000
5/5/17 San Francisco Michael M. San Francisco, CA $1,000
5/5/17 Phoenix Steve M. Surprise, AZ $1,000