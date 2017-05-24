[WATCH] Miley Cyrus Dedicates ‘Malibu’ Performance To The Manchester Victims

May 24, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Miley Cyrus took a moment to pay tribute to Ariana Grande and the victims of the Manchester terror attack during Tuesday night’s season 12 finale of The Voice. 

As the world is still in a state of shock after the horrific events that took place in Manchester, Miley went on The Voice to dedicate her new hit single, ‘Malibu,’ to Ariana Grande and all the victims that were apart of the tragedies.

On Monday, Miley shared a message on Instagram: “wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E”

Listen Live