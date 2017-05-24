Watch: The ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer is Here

Oh glorious day! The Game of Thrones season 7 trailer just dropped and it is ripe with the promise of winter!

Armies are assembled, our favorite characters emblazoned across the screen to the clank of armor and the screech of dragons. The new trailer leaves no doubt that the war is here.

The season doesn’t premier until July, but there’s enough cryptic imagery to chew on, until then.

“If we don’t put aside our enmities and band together, we will die. And then it doesn’t matter who’s skeleton sits on the Iron Throne.”