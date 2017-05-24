Will ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Shoot in San Diego?

May 24, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: San Diego, Tom Cruise, Top Gun, Top Gun Sequel

Yesterday, May 23, Tom Cruise dropped classic movie gold when he confirmed that there will be a Top Gun sequel.

He made the announcement on the Australian morning show “Sunrise.” The show’s anchors seemed stunned by the revelation. I mean, yes, they asked the question, but who knew he’d answer it and so cavalierly, no arm twisting involved.

There’s little else, aside from Cruise’s confirmation, and the statement that he’ll probably start filming next year to go on.

The original movie was filmed in 1982, in different locations around San Diego and Oceanside at a time when the Top Gun program operated out of Miramar.

Two issues here – Miramar is no longer a Naval Air Station, and the Top Gun program, while still in existence, has been relocated to Fallon, Nev. So where does San Diego fit in here? Will America’s Finest City have to share their Top Gun legacy with Nevada?

Tom Cruise, Top Gun

(Giphy)

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live