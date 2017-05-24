Will ‘Top Gun’ Sequel Shoot in San Diego?

Yesterday, May 23, Tom Cruise dropped classic movie gold when he confirmed that there will be a Top Gun sequel.

He made the announcement on the Australian morning show “Sunrise.” The show’s anchors seemed stunned by the revelation. I mean, yes, they asked the question, but who knew he’d answer it and so cavalierly, no arm twisting involved.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

There’s little else, aside from Cruise’s confirmation, and the statement that he’ll probably start filming next year to go on.

The original movie was filmed in 1982, in different locations around San Diego and Oceanside at a time when the Top Gun program operated out of Miramar.

Two issues here – Miramar is no longer a Naval Air Station, and the Top Gun program, while still in existence, has been relocated to Fallon, Nev. So where does San Diego fit in here? Will America’s Finest City have to share their Top Gun legacy with Nevada?