I'm dying😂😂😂😂😂 @justinbieber #despacito #justinbieber A post shared by justin + Alina = Jalina😍💖 (@alina_justin_bieber_my_life) on May 24, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Justin Bieber can simply get away with anything, even forgetting the words to his own songs is acceptable to the Beliebers.

Even though the Biebs sings the hook heard all around the world on Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Spanish-language hit ‘Despacito,’ he appeared to haven forgotten all the words but one at 1OAK on Tuesday night.

To be honest, I’m surprised he even got one.