Lil Yachty Starts HUGE Food Fight!

Some people think it, Lil Yachty just does it!

We all remember that classic food fight scene in Animal House, it gave us all that desire to one day be apart of a food fight, but of course we never had the courage to actually start one. Lil Yachty on the other hand has the guts to initiate a food fight and did just that at Loews Hollywood Hotel. You can hear items getting shattered during the process of the food war, but the fun that is going on looks endless!

Cops were not called following the destruction and it’s unclear if Yachty’s in hot water with the hotel.