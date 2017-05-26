Lil Yachty Starts HUGE Food Fight!

May 26, 2017 8:22 AM
Filed Under: Lil Yachty, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Some people think it, Lil Yachty just does it!

We all remember that classic food fight scene in Animal House, it gave us all that desire to one day be apart of a food fight, but of course we never had the courage to actually start one. Lil Yachty on the other hand has the guts to initiate a food fight and did just that at Loews Hollywood Hotel. You can hear items getting shattered during the process of the food war, but the fun that is going on looks endless!

Cops were not called following the destruction and it’s unclear if Yachty’s in hot water with the hotel.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live