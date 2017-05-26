Man Freaks Out After Breaking Plinko Record

The performance of the day does not go to LeBron James who scored 35 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, it went to a contestant on The Price Is Right after a historical performance in the classic game known as Plinko.

Ryan came ready to play as he performed a victory lap around the audience just from winning the chance to play a game. But after breaking the show’s record for the most winnings in Plinko, Ryan understandably freaked out.

Winning $31,500 will do that to a man.