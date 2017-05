Miley Cyrus really, really likes her new song, Malibu. So much so that she just can’t seem to stop performing it!

Ms. Cyrus stopped by the Today show on Friday where she performed three songs — Malibu, Jolene, and We Can’t Stop — for the crowd, who started lining up last night to see the live songs!

The songstress also took a moment to send love to Ariana Grande and address how she will be amping up security following the Manchester attack in order to protect herself and the fans.