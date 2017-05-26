Nick Jonas Drops New Single ‘Remember I Told You’

Nick Jonas has debuted a new single “Remember I Told You,” featuring Anne-Marie and Mike Posner.

“Remember I told you, I need you, Jonas sings on the hook. “Remember the spotlight, what’s that? All of the words that I’m saying are just a fancy way of saying I care.”

“The new track was written last year while I was on tour,” Jonas’ tells HERO. “It was a rainy day in Maine, so I went on the studio bus and I started this track and I really liked the way it sounded. I text Mike Posner who was the special guest on the tour, I was like, ‘Hey man, why don’t you come onto the bus, I’ve got this track going you might be into.’ He came out, listened to it two times, and was like, ‘I love it, I’ve got some lyric ideas.’ So he jumped in the booth, and within five hours from the time I started the beat to the time I eventually laid my vocals in with the lyrics that we’d written, it was pretty much done.”

Check out Nick’s latest below.