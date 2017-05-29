MARVY J. // San Diego County Fair Tickets!

The San Diego County Fair kicks off this Friday, June 2nd at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. It’s the largest county fair in the US with exhibits, special events, rides, animals, and of course…delicious Fair food!

Listen to Marvy J. from 7p-12a for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to San Diego County Fair. When he tells you to call in, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win!

Head to the fair and celebrate the wild west with “Where the West is Fun!” The 2017 San Diego County Fair will be held Friday, June 2 through Monday, July 4. The Fair will be closed Mondays (except July 3) and the first three Tuesdays. Get all the details at SDFair.com.