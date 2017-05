ENERGY 103.7 is getting you into the biggest foam party in Southern California – SAN DIEGO FOAMFEST – all this week! Listen to The AJ Show and play Battle of the Hoods at 8a to win a pair of tickets! You can also win tickets with Sonic from 3p-7p. When he tells you to call, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win! San Diego FoamFest is a dance party with DJs, live music, food and lifestyle vendors, and of course FOAM! Buy your tickets now at SDFoamFest.com.