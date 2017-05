Join ENERGY 103.7 at Belmont Park on Tuesday, June 6th for the CARS 3 – Road to the Races tour! This 2-day event (June 6-7) will get you revved up for Disney Pixar’s CARS 3 with fun activities for the whole family, photos with Lightning McQueen and Jackson Storm, and an exclusive sneak peek of the film. The event is free and open to the public. CARS 3 drives into theaters on June 16th.