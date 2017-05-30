Kim Kardashian Reveals Shocking Information From Her Infamous Marriage With Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian went on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night with host Andy Cohen and Kim opened up about her quick marriage to the Atlanta Hawks Power Forward, Kris Humphries, saying that she knew the marriage was off by the honeymoon….THE FREAKIN’ HONEYMOON.

Poor Kim didn’t even get to experience the greatest phase of marriage because Kris Humphries dropped the ball on the relationship,which is something he has grown very accustomed to in the NBA. I could’ve told you Kim settled for a nobody when Kris Humphries wasn’t even the best basketball player the Kardashians were dating at the time as Kris couldn’t even tie Lamar Odom’s basketball shoes.

There are plenty more highlights from her appearance with Andy Cohen, including discussing Kylie and Tyga’s relationship and even playing along in some of the show’s classic bits.