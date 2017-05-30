Niall Horan Takes Over New York City With Incredible Live Performance

Another day, another former One Direction star performing on The Today Show.

Niall Horan went on The Today Show yesterday morning to do what all his former group mates have done before him, which is to perform a few of his newly-solo songs and ignite his new career path. The man certainly did his part in getting the crowd going in the early morning of the hectic streets of NYC by killing his performance with his new solo style.

The three songs the solo singer sang for the crowd were ‘This Town,’ Slow Hands,’ and ‘On the Loose.’