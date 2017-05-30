Niall Horan Takes Over New York City With Incredible Live Performance

May 30, 2017 7:52 AM
Filed Under: NBC, Niall Horan, The AJ Show, The Buzz, The Today Show

Another day, another former One Direction star performing on The Today Show.

Niall Horan went on The Today Show yesterday morning to do what all his former group mates have done before him, which is to perform a few of his newly-solo songs and ignite his new career path. The man certainly did his part in getting the crowd going in the early morning of the hectic streets of NYC by killing his performance with his new solo style.

The three songs the solo singer sang for the crowd were ‘This Town,’ Slow Hands,’ and ‘On the Loose.’

 

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live