Camila Cabello Gets Called Out For Lip-Syncing

Camila Cabello appeared on the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent where she gave a perfect performance of her hit single ‘Crying in the Club’…maybe a little TOO perfect.

As soon as she was finished with her performance, Twitter blew up with tweets calling out the former Fifth Harmony singer for lip-syncing. What sparked the movement behind the angry tweets was when Camila belted out notes while dancing in the middle of some dangerous looking pyrotechnics. That’s when the skeptics flocked to social media to call the performer out for “blatant miming.”

What do you think?