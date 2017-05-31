New Summer Attractions at SeaWorld San Diego!

SeaWorld San Diego has unveiled three new summer attractions! Join us for our exclusive SeaWorld Summer Nights Celebration on Thursday, June 22nd. Be the first to experience all that SeaWorld has to offer including everything new this summer! Learn more at SeaWorld.com/San-Diego.
Electric Ocean
When the sun goes down the night comes to life at SeaWorld’s all-new Electric Ocean™ festival. Stay late all summer to enjoy this celebration of illumination.
Orca Encounter
Connect with the ocean’s most powerful predator at SeaWorld’s new Orca Encounter™. Witness natural behaviors up close while an expansive infinity screen brings their story to life.
Ocean Explorer
This summer, immerse yourself in Ocean Explorer™, a whole new realm at SeaWorld®. Featuring five new rides and three new animal encounters to help you unlock the ocean’s deepest mysteries.