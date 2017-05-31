New Summer Attractions at SeaWorld San Diego!

May 31, 2017 4:25 PM
SeaWorld San Diego has unveiled three new summer attractions!  Join us for our exclusive SeaWorld Summer Nights Celebration on Thursday, June 22nd.  Be the first to experience all that SeaWorld has to offer including everything new this summer!  Learn more at SeaWorld.com/San-Diego.

electricoean 200x150 New Summer Attractions at SeaWorld San Diego!

Electric Ocean

When the sun goes down the night comes to life at SeaWorld’s all-new Electric Ocean™ festival. Stay late all summer to enjoy this celebration of illumination.

 

orcaencounter 200x150 New Summer Attractions at SeaWorld San Diego!

Orca Encounter

Connect with the ocean’s most powerful predator at SeaWorld’s new Orca Encounter™. Witness natural behaviors up close while an expansive infinity screen brings their story to life.

 

oceanexplorer 200x150 New Summer Attractions at SeaWorld San Diego!

Ocean Explorer

This summer, immerse yourself in Ocean Explorer™, a whole new realm at SeaWorld®. Featuring five new rides and three new animal encounters to help you unlock the ocean’s deepest mysteries.

 

